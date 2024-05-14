Gary club raided for serving booze without license: records

After at least several months in operation, police raided a small downtown Gary club last summer that served booze without a license, court records show.

The case for Genae Glasper-Cooper, 38, of Munster, was unsealed Friday after her arrest. She posted a $1,000 bond that day.

Glasper-Cooper and three others — Derek Glasper, Sr., Tanisha Bailey, and Jerrett Glasper — were each charged March 13 with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.

Court records indicate a fifth person, a female bartender, would be charged, but public court records do not yet show a case. Her serving permit expired in 2009.

An Aug. 9, 2023 search warrant for the “After Hours Club,” 437 Connecticut Street, located between the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center and the Gary Railcats Stadium, found a DJ, bouncer, bartender, booze, beer, drink specials and a menu, with nearly 30 people inside dancing or near the pool table in another room.

Police found a recent “Do Not Occupy” and “Work Stop Order” from Gary Code Enforcement slapped on the door. A check with the Indiana Alcohol Tobacco Commission showed no license to serve alcohol. Bailey was denied electric, building, and NIPSCO permits in April 2023, records show.

The club was also known as “SNBS”, registered under Sisters and Brothers, LLC, according to the affidavit.