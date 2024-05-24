Gary Charwood reappointed to Minnesota's Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee

May 24—BEMIDJI — In a series of appointments recently announced by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Gary Charwood has been reappointed to the state's Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee.

Charwood, who lives in S. Lake, Minn., began his most recent term on May 22, with the term running through Jan. 3, 2028.

The Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee oversees Minnesota's compliance with the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, which outlines the standards of care and processes juveniles go through when involved with the justice system.