Gary Barlow's Star Wars cameo may have been revealed

Good news, Star Wars and/or Take That nuts. Gary Barlow's top-secret The Last Jedi cameo may have been revealed.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the singer and a few more famous faces had bagged guest roles in Rian Johnson's recently-released Star Wars movie.

However, while it was thought by many that Gary would be playing a villainous stormtrooper in the film, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has revealed this isn't the case.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. Gary actually plays a good guy.

According to Edwards, Barlow actually played a resistance soldier during the final battle on the mineral planet, Crait.

"I went into this trench and I had no idea what was going on, and I looked to my right and it's Gary Barlow," Edwards told Fantha Tracks.

"I think his wife or girlfriend was there as well. You start looking down the line, it was a bit like 'I'm a rebel, get me out of here'."

Edwards later confirmed to the fan site that Gary does definitely appear during a scene on Crait, so we can pretty much say this one is certain.

So, if you missed him first time round, we suggest you go back and watch the Crait scene very closely.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in cinemas now.

If you haven't seen it... well, you're probably one of the only few because the movie has made over $800 million at the worldwide box office so far.

So, what are you waiting for?

