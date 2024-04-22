Garrett County man arrested on drug distribution charge

Apr. 22—OAKLAND — A traffic stop Thursday on Hutton Road led to the arrest of a Mountain Lake Park man and seizure of the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that he was operating at the time of the arrest, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Dalton Lee Miller, 26, was taken into custody at the scene of the stop after a K-9 scan of the vehicle resulted in discovery of 17 grams of methamphetamines worth $1,200, police said.

Miller was jailed on $10,000 bond set by a court commissioner on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of the controlled dangerous substance.