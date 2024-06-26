Garret Graves' exit clears path in Louisiana's new majority Black congressional district race

Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves' exit has cleared the way for a new congressman to represent Louisiana's 6th District, although the front-runner wouldn't be a new face in Congress.

Graves decided against running for reelection after the Louisiana Legislature dismantled the boundaries to create a second majority Black district among the state's six congressional seats. The new 6th District boundaries stretch from Baton Rouge to Acadiana to Alexandria to Shreveport.

Democratic Baton Rouge state Sen. Cleo Fields, who represented a similar district in Congress in the 1990s before his boundaries were drastically changed, is seeking a second shot at the U.S. House and is the clear leader out of the gate.

"This isn't my first rodeo," Fields said in an interview with USA Today Network. "I'm running because I want to finish what I started. I feel like I have unfinished business to help this district and my state."

Fields is the only announced candidate so far with official qualifying set July 17-19 for the Nov. 5 election. He's also the only candidate to file a campaign finance report with about $600,000 cash on hand.

Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, argued for a second congressional district that would likely elect a minority candidate.

"Graves would have clearly been a formidable opponent," said Fields, who announced his candidacy almost immediately after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the new map into law in January. "I'm not sure who else might run. I'm focused on my campaign."

Democratic state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette appears to be the most likely to join Fields in the race, though he remains undecided.

"We're still doing our due diligence and polling and seeing how we stand on fundraising," Boudreaux said. "We want to do what's best for the district and the state."

Democrat Gary Chambers Jr., a well-known activist and businessman from Baton Rouge who has run two credible but ultimately unsuccessful campaigns for the U.S. House and Senate, said he is continuing to evaluate the race, but has other considerations like his 14-year-old daughter who starts high school next year.

No candidates have emerged from the central and northern parts of the district.

Former Democratic Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall had considered the race, but told USA Today Network he is likely out.

"Right now if you look at the numbers there's not a whole lot here," he said.

And former Democratic Shreveport state Sen. Greg Tarver also said he won't run.

That has left Fields with a clear field so far.

"We're traveling every corner of the district," he said. "People are excited and engaged. We feel great about it."

