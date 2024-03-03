Garfield Co. Judge indicted on eight counts for firing a gun at cars in Texas

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KFOR) – A long-time Garfield County judge faces eight felony counts after he was indicted in a Texas courtroom Friday.

Judge Brian Lovell was indicted on eight counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. He was arrested and charged after an incident in Austin, Texas in 2023. He was arrested for reportedly firing a gun at five cars, then ramming his SUV into the back of a woman’s car twice. An affidavit, obtained by KFOR back in September. said Lovell then attempted to push the woman’s car into oncoming traffic.

News 4 asked Judge Lovell about the incident in September but he declined to comment. Garfield County said Lovell has not presided over any cases since his arrest. He is expected back in an Austin courtroom on March 19th.

