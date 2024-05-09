Garfield Co. Judge indicted for alleged drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Garfield County Associate District Judge Brian Lovell was indicted by the Multi-County Grand Jury on Thursday regarding an incident from February 2023.

According to the indictment, Lovell, 59, allegedly fired a gun at his brother-in-law’s house in Bison, Oklahoma, on Feb. 12, 2023. Two days later, he claimed the gun had been stolen from his car.

Lovell was previously indicted on March 1, 2024, for a different incident.

He faces eight felony counts for allegedly firing shots into at least five cars at the intersection of Matamoros St. and Santa Maria St. in Austin, Texas, in September 2023. Several cars were hit and witnesses at the scene told police a man in white SUV was seen leaving the area. He was arrested on Sept. 11, 2023, in Texas, on charges of reckless driving and deadly conduct discharge firearm.

On May 9, 2024, Lovell was indicted by the Multi-County Grand Jury on charges relating to the shooting in February.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office says he faces two felonies, one count of use of a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a firearm and a different count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He also faces eight felony counts of of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm from the previous indictment.

The full indictment can be found here.

