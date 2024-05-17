Gardner mom says she’s barred from kindergarten graduation for filing report

GARDNER, Kan. — A Gardner, Kansas parent says she’s being retaliated against by the Gardner/Edgerton School District for sticking up for her special needs child.

The mother learned this week she’s no longer allowed on school grounds and won’t be able to attend graduation.

After she filed a police report regarding an incident Monday, the district said Tuesday they’d withdraw the kindergartener from the Gardner/Edgerton Schools. However, the district said they were responding to her announced intentions not to send her daughter to school the remainder of the year. The issue started after multiple disputes regarding school student pick up policies.

Many parents of walkers use a parking lot across from Moonlight Elementary to wait for their children. But when it’s raining Mary Thomas, who often picks up neighbor’s children as well, says she and some other parents prefer to park in the school parking lot.

Lenexa elementary school names garden after 9-year-old boy killed in DUI crash

Thomas wasn’t happy with Moonlight Elementary’s treatment of her special needs daughter on a rainy Monday in March.

“I got closer down the ramp, saying we got to hurry it’s raining. That’s when I noticed the para that was behind her yanked her coat back,” Thomas said.

Kansas law requires every public school district provide special education and related services for children with exceptionalities who are residents of the school district. Thomas requested a transfer in early April.

“When I decided to go through the proper channels, the cameras had an override they found no wrongdoing there was no reason for her to be transferred,” Thomas said.

The school district said in an email to Thomas the staff member was stopping the student from running into a possible unsafe environment.

This week, again on a rainy Monday, a similar incident occurred when Thomas parked on school grounds. But this time, she says a staff member elbowed her as she went toward her daughter as staff was taking her back inside. She filed a police report. The school district said Thomas’s account of events is inaccurate, but was not able to share additional details.

“The following day I was told I had a trespassing order from the SRO (School Resource Officer),” Thomas said.

Tuesday is kindergarten graduation.

“She’s been practicing. She was singing yesterday, she really wants to go,” Thomas said.

Thomas kept her out of school the day after the latest incident.

‘Because she felt unsafe, she even expressed that to the police officer. As a parent, it’s my job to make sure she feels safe at all times,” Thomas explained.

Parents have mixed opinions on new dress code for Leavenworth public schools

She’d receive a letter the same day from the school saying she’d be unenrolled from the school district if that was her decision, giving her 15 days to notify them otherwise. The letter went on to say they stood willing, ready and able to provide her the special education outlined in her IEP. Any decision for Thomas is far from an ideal situation at this point.

“But then I wouldn’t get to attend her graduation, she only graduates from kindergarten once,” she said fighting back tears.

Gardner Police couldn’t be reached for an update on their investigation. Gardner/Edgerton School District USD 231 responded to FOX4 questions about the trespassing order, explaining they made the police department aware of their concerns to keep students and employees safe.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.