Gardner Center celebrates fourth year with rededication to President Kennedy

PRINCETON — A building which is the only one dedicated to President John F. Kennedy during his lifetime was rededicated Monday to celebrate its rebirth as the fully-occupied Mercer County Gardner Center.

Located off Exit 14 of Interstate 77, the Mercer County Gardner Center was a U.S. Forestry Service Laboratory when it was dedicated to President Kennedy in 1962. Due to the Cuban Missile Crisis in October that year, the president was unable to attend that ceremony, Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said.

The forestry lab eventually closed, but the Mercer County Commission acquired the property. Sunday was the fourth anniversary of the acquisition, Archer said. The cornerstone with the late President Kennedy's name is still prominently visible at the center's main entrance.

The Gardner Center is the only structure that was dedicated to John F. Kennedy while he was still president.

"During his presidency, yes," Archer said. "After his death there were a lot of buildings that were dedicated to him, but a few years ago I called up to the President Kennedy Library up in Massachusetts and asked them if there were any other structures that were dedicated to him during his lifetime and I sent this photo of the 1962 dedication and that was the cornerstone when they first started construction. He was not here for the formal dedication they had, which was nine days prior to his assassination."

Even though Kennedy was unable to attend the dedication, he did come to the site while he was visiting Mercer County.

"Oh, yea. I think more than once to work it out," Archer said. "He worked with the commission to get this property for the Forest Service. He was really active in Mercer County and doing things positive for the people of Mercer County, but also the entire Appalachian Region."

Kennedy visited the future Gardner Center with his friend, the late attorney Robert E. "Bob" Holroyd, who was Kennedy's southern West Virginia campaign manager, Archer said.

When the county acquired the center four years ago, the 16,000 square-foot building was vacant. Now it is fully occupied.

"The reason for the celebration is the full occupancy of it," Archer said. "All of our rooms are taken. We've already got a waiting list for any vacant rooms."

Agencies including the Region I Planning & Development Council, Mercer County Development Authority, the Mercer County Detective Bureau, Mercer County Public Service District, the Princeton Rescue Squad and others now occupy the offices.

Lt. A.M. Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program said his office moved to the Gardner Center in early October 2020.

"There's a big advantage to any of the other two locations my office was at before," Ballard said. "With having the auditorium we had the dedication ceremony in a few minutes ago, that makes a phenomenal place to have our training. I've hosted law enforcement trainings where officers from across the region and other parts of the state have attended throughout the years," Ballard said. "We've done some community training events like our Child Passenger Seat Training Class that we have coming up this May. We're going to use that classroom again.

Outside of highway safety, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and other agencies have conducted defensive tactics training and active shooter training at the Gardner Center. In the past, the sheriff's department would have to borrow a location for the classes.

"It's easy to find, right off the exit. It's really phenomenal and it's worked out well for us," Ballard said.

