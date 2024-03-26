Gardening for You: Calla lily is an elegant alternative for Easter Lily

Easter lilies are the traditional flower for Easter celebrations with their white, trumpet-shaped, strongly fragrant flowers. The heavy fragrance of the Easter lily can be attributed to its prominent and profuse pollen. Not only does the pollen elicit a heavy fragrance, but the pollen can also trigger severe allergic reactions, influencing many to seek alternative flowering plants for the Easter lily.

An elegant, eye-catching, milky, golden spathe of the ‘Captain Solo’ Calla lily inflorescence enfolds the inconspicuous yellow spike of the spadix. The velvety spathe resembles a petal but the interior spadix is the actual flower.

Calla lily is an elegant replacement for the Easter lily. But before we highlight the calla lily, a little more on allergic reactions to Easter lily.

Pollen of the Easter lily can trigger serious reactions in those who are sensitive to the pollen, even being close to Easter lilies in church services can trigger a reaction. Sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose, and general malaise with headaches are mild reactions but more severe reactions are itchiness, hives, swelling of the lips, mouth or throat, which can lead to serious breathing difficulties (webmd.com).

Calla lily does not warrant the same allergen alert as does the Easter and other lilies because calla lily is not a true lily. Inflorescences of the calla and Easter lily are quite different and plants are easily distinguished. True lilies are in the family Liliaceae; inflorescences are arranged in threes: two concentric whorls of three fused petals and sepals that enclose six (male) stamens, each bearing heavy pollen sacs, and a tri-partite (female) ovary.

The botanic family of calla lily is Araceae characterized by inflorescences comprised of two parts: a spathe, the colorful eye-catching, conspicuous outer section and a spadix, the yellow spike in the center. The showy outer part of the inflorescence, the spathe, is often called the flower, but it is not a petal, rather a bract, a modified leaf. The true flower is the inconspicuous spadix, the yellow spike in the center that bears clusters of tiny florets.

Calla lily is named after the Greek word calla, meaning beautiful, and is associated with the Greek goddess Hera. According to legend Zeus brought his son Hercules to his wife, Hera, while she was sleeping to drink her milk. Hercules, however, was the son of Zeus from another woman. When Hera awakened and found Hercules she pushed him away slinging drops of milk across the sky, creating the galaxy Milky Way. The drops of milk that fell on the ground grew into beautiful lilies (ftd.com).

Peffley

Calla lilies make attractive container plants and can thrive in gardens if protected from Lubbock’s strong winds, harsh light and high summer temperatures. They will grow best against a north facing fence or barrier that provides partial shade and protection from wind.

Calla lilies are perennial but in our USDA Hardiness zone 7 go into dormancy when temperatures drop into the 40s. Rhizomes need to be lifted before a freeze as they are tender and sensitive to frost. Dig the rhizomes, fluff off dirt without washing, cut off top foliage, and harden by storing in a warm, dry location for a week or so. Wrap in newspaper and store in a cool place until planting the next spring.

Wishing all Lubbock A-J readers a Blessed, Happy Easter.

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gardening for You: Calla lily is an elegant alternative for Easter Lily