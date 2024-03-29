Gardena plumber devastated after thieves escape with van, $30,000 worth of work tools

A Gardena plumber is devastated after thieves stole his work van and escaped with thousands of dollars worth of valuable equipment. The victim, Robert Powell, is now out of work and doesn’t know how long it’ll take to replace all of his stolen tools and supplies. The theft happened on Thursday morning as home surveillance cameras captured the brazen theft outside of his home. “At 4:30 a.m. this morning, they came and took it,” Powell said, on the verge of tears. “It’s hard to replace $30,000 worth of equipment that has taken you 10 years to accumulate.” KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on March 28, 2024.

