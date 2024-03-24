Garden State wags its tail into Top 10 for responsible dog ownership

New Jersey’s dog owners are the ninth most responsible in the nation, according to the results from a survey of 10,000 people across the country.

The poll, commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted last September and October, asked 16 questions to 200 dog owners from each state to gauge how often dogs were exercised, socialized and taken to veterinarians. New Jersey’s cumulative score of 77.38 out of 100 was the ninth best of all the states.

The results from the individual questions showed that New Jersey ranked ninth best among dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth, with 39 percent of respondents saying they do so at least once a week. The Garden State also has the 10th-highest percentage of dog owners to report their pets are up-to-date with their vaccinations (91 percent.) The state ranked eighth best for trimming their dogs’ nails, with 63 percent reporting they clip them at least monthly.

“New Jersey ranked ninth worst in the percentage of owners that don’t exercise their dogs, 5 percent, which hurt its overall score” of ninth most attentive in the country,” the study noted.

New Jersey’s dog owners ranked 11th in scheduling play dates with other dogs, 14th in taking their dog for an annual checkup, 14th in regularly administering heartworm medication, 12th among those who have taken their dogs to training classes, 17th for having a pet with a location device, 20th among those who walk their dogs more than once a day, 21st in monitoring their dog's interactions with home visitors and 24th in regularly administering flea and tick medication.

Forbes Advisor noted the questions were designed to focus on a wide array of topics, all of which are important to responsible dog ownership, saying, “Dogs can bring joy and companionship to their owners but also require significant responsibility, including exercise, socialization and health maintenance.”

“Being a responsible pet owner is of the utmost importance for keeping your dog, and the dogs your pet interacts with safe and healthy,” said Forbes Advisor spokeswoman Alexandria Cremer, adding that New Jersey fared particularly well

in the important areas of up-to-date vaccinations and annual checkups. “Both are vital for maintaining the overall health of your pet.”

Six of the 10 states with the most responsible dog owners are located on the East Coast, while three of the lowest-ranked states are in the Southwest. Washington ranked first on the list and Arizona was 50th.

Nationally, it appears that dog owners are very responsible when it comes to preventative care of their pets. For example, eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said they take their dogs to the vet at least once a year and that 84 percent reported their pets are up to date with vaccinations. Thirty-seven percent said they administer flea-tick and heartworm medication monthly, however, and only 31 percent reported administering monthly heartworm medication.

Ninety-three percent of dog owners say they walk their dog at least once a week and 42 percent said the most popular form of socialization, which is important for a dog’s confidence and stress levels, is going to a dog park.

Forbes Advisor said pets’ illnesses — from allergies to arthritis to cancer — take a toll on the families who own them as well and said, “This data provides valuable insight into how well people are caring for their canine companions across the United States. It also has implications for how communities and animal welfare groups can better support dog owners.”

Forbes Advisor created a list of the best pet insurance companies to help responsible dog owners offset major unexpected vet bills, like cancer treatment or a broken bone, which can cost thousands of dollars, Cremer said.

