Garden Plain announces winner of community brand competition

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Garden Plain has announced the winner of the city’s flag and community brand logo design competition.

On April 17, Garden Plain launched a contest for the design of the new logo. The criteria for the design are based on principles established by the North American Vexillological Association, including the use of meaningful symbolism, only two to three basic colors, no lettering or City seals on the flag proper, a black and gold color scheme to match the colors of Garden Plain Schools.

The city says they received 52 submissions. On Wednesday, the city council selected the design submitted by Garden Plain resident Pam Weber.

Weber’s design is titled “Rolling Wheat on the Tracks.”

The new Garden City Flag, brand, and logo (Courtesy City of Garden City, KS)

Salina to break ground on multi-family housing It is a nod to the past, present and future of the community. Russian Mennonite settlers brought hard red winter wheat with them to Kansas; the harvesting of this wheat is still vital today and will continue to be so now and into the future. The wheat is arranged in a circle which could portray a locomotive wheel of the past rolling along the black tracks that run through the middle of the flag. The rolling wheat wheel could also be a wagon wheel of the settlers who carried the wheat to our prairie land. The round rolling wheat wheel also represents a town in forward motion.” Pam Weber in her design description

“We are thrilled by the number of entries we received for the contest and amazed by the talent and caliber of the submissions we received,” said Garden Plain Mayor Kevin Hammond in a news release. “We look forward to rolling it out community-wide over the next several months.”

The city says the design will be in the public domain with multiple versions available to download on the city’s website to be adapted by businesses, local organizations, commercial and other adaptations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.