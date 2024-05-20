Garden City panel slams brakes on project backed by Federal Highway Administration

Days after the head of the Federal Highway Administration visited the Port of Savannah to tout plans for what would have been the largest electric-truck charging facility of its kind in the nation, a non-elected local board pulled the plug on the project this past week.

The move came as a shock to the developer, California-based energy company Voltera.

On May 10, Voltera CEO Matt Horton stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, whose agency had just awarded the company $7.8 million to support development of the complex and accelerate efforts to electrify short-route trucks that make more than 16,000 trips to and from the nation’s third-busiest port on a typical workday.

"It's a flavor of things to come,” Horton said as an endless stream of trucks hauling shipping containers moved in carefully choreographed patterns behind him. “We think that ports across the country need this kind of infrastructure, and we're stepping in to make those investments when the truckers are ready to make the switch.”

Four days later, the Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission, whose members are appointed by the mayor and city council, expressed its distaste for Voltera’s vision by unanimously denying the company’s development plan.

Since 2015, there have been at least 660 rejections or restrictions affecting wind and solar initiatives across the country, according to energy watchdog Robert Bryce. And a recent USA Today analysis found that 15% of U.S. counties "have effectively halted new utility-scale wind, solar or both."

Experts say the commissioners’ opposition to the facility, which ultimately would have the capacity to charge more than 100 big rigs simultaneously, signals a potential new battlefront for clean-energy developers aiming to slash heat-trapping pollution from the nation’s transportation sector.

"Building out that the (charging) ecosystem is important for our future for oil reduction, for climate change, for public health,” explained Anne Blair, vice president for policy at the Washington-based Electrification Coalition. “We don't want to see additional efforts where a project (plan) has been developed and gone through a lot of the key pieces, only to be stopped at the last second.”

Company followed city's lead

High-volume complexes like the one Voltera envisioned near the port could be particularly impactful because the transportation sector accounts for the largest portion of climate-warming carbon pollution nationally, with medium- and heavy-duty trucks making up about one-fourth of all transportation-related emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The site at 2303 U.S. 80, about four miles from the port gates, was rezoned for the project last year by the city council. However, the planning commission’s rejection of the development plan blocks the city from issuing the required building permits.

Commission members raised a handful of concerns about Voltera’s proposal including traffic levels and fire safety but zeroed in on the project’s designated land use an “automobile service center.”

Similar issued surfaced at the commission’s April 9 meeting before members elected to delay a decision on the plan until this month.

Commissioner Michael Bruner argued that because Garden City’s development rules don’t address how large-scale charging facilities should be categorized, the city should draft and approve an appropriate ordinance before considering a comparable project, according to official minutes from the meeting.

Josh Yellin, an attorney with the Savannah-based firm HunterMaclean who is representing Voltera in the approval process, countered that land-use proposals often don’t fit neatly into code-specific boxes – particularly in regard to emerging technology like vehicle charging – so the city’s planning staff must identify the best match.

The company concurred with that assessment this week.

"Voltera purchased our property after receiving a letter in December 2022 from Garden City staff confirming the appropriate classification for Voltera’s project as automobile service station’ – a use that is permitted ‘by right’ at this location under the Garden City zoning ordinance,” Tom Ashley, the company’s vice president for government and utility relations, said in an emailed statement. “Staff made this determination after reviewing Voltera’s proposed business operations and a concept plan for the facility. ... Staff are responsible for placing uses within appropriate, existing categories."

Port City Fuel Center on Grange Road and GA 21 in Port Wentworth offers 3 150 kilowatt EV charging stations for semis with 24-hour access.

'Service station' in eye of beholder

One needn’t go far to see that concept in action.

About five miles north of the Voltera site, on Georgia Highway 21 in Port Wentworth, a large facility is a regular stop for some of the more than 3,000 short-trip trucks serving the port.

Port Fuel Center, which has spaces for 74 trucks, offers diesel, compressed natural gas and electric charging along with repair service.

The 12-year-old business, just two miles from the port’s busiest gate, sits on a 16-acre property classified as “Interstate Commerce” under Port Wentworth’s zoning.

The city ordinance considers Port Fuel Center a “vehicle service station” – language nearly identical to Voltera’s proposed classification in Garden City.

Port Wentworth’s Interstate Commerce description makes no mention of electric vehicle chargers. The city’s zoning ordinance does include more than a page of guidelines to promote an “an increase of electric vehicles and to expedite the establishment of a convenient, cost-effective electric vehicle infrastructure,” but they focus on passenger-vehicle chargers in parking lots, not clusters of plug-in stations for trucks.

In addition to issues with the perceived appropriateness of the project property’s zoning, members of the Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission also expressed concerns about the potential for increased traffic.

Congestion would not be an issue, countered an engineering consultant hired by Voltera whose review determined that traffic from the facility would not impact the “level of service” at five nearby intersections.

That’s largely because the trucks would be on the roads with or without the charging center and, since charging takes longer than refueling, the rigs are parked for longer periods of time.

Looking to LA

Commissioners also worried that the 23-watt charging facility would pose a fire hazard.

Blair, from the Electrification Coalition, said she’s not surprised by those concerns, even though EVs are no more likely, on a mile-per-mile basis, to catch fire than a traditional internal-combustion vehicle.

Because plug-in vehicles remain a sometimes-controversial novelty, a Tesla in flames grabs more attention than a burning Chevy would on the same stretch of highway, feeding misperceptions about the fire risk from EVs, Blair explained.

“Now, what we do understand is that you put out fires from lithium-ion batteries differently than you would with an internal combustion engine,” she added.

Batteries used in EV's hold high amounts of energy because they power the vehicle. When those batteries catch fire, they keep burning until that stored energy is released, which can make EV fires three-times hotter – and more difficult to extinguish – than those involving traditional vehicles.

Voltera acknowledged that reality and submitted a fire-response plan for the charging center.

A California freight-mobility company that partnered with Voltera on a 65-truck Los Angeles charging station followed a similar strategy.

“As is protocol for all our deployments, our team has conducted training with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to understand potential emergency situations regarding the charging site and the electric vehicles on site,” said Katarina Hedström, spokeswoman for Swedish freight mobility company Einride. “Over three days, dozens of firefighters from local departments were trained by the EInride team to ensure preparedness.”

The facility is strategically located near the bustling ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along Interstate 710, which handles 29% of all containers moved internationally by ship.

Matt Horton, CEO Voltera, is joined by State Transportation Board member Ann Purcel and Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt as he speaks on Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Georgia Ports Authority.

'Huge opportunity missed'

With $7.5 million in Federal funds from the 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Voltera was looking to duplicate that success in Savannah with trucks serving the nation’s busiest port for container shipping.

“We going to need to evaluate our options,” said Voltera’s Ashley after the company’s plan was rejected. “We’re motivated to execute the project in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.”

As Georgia experiences an unprecedented economic boom driven primarily by the electric-vehicle industry – including Hyundai Motor Company’s $7.6 million manufacturing facility near Savannah that is ultimately expected to employ 8,500 workers – Blair said the decision by Garden City’s planning commission reflects a state-level trend.

“There's an imbalance there between supporting manufacturing and business, and the consumers who ultimately will be the users of those products,” she explained, citing the millions of dollars in incentives Hyundai and other companies have received in exchange for employment and investment commitments.

As one example, Blair pointed to a law that prevents buyers in the state from purchasing EVs directly from the manufacturer rather than through a franchised dealership.

Tesla, which operates five sales centers, including one in Savannah, is the only exception.

Like many communities across the country, Garden City’s planning commission was faced with a clean-energy project the likes of which it had never seen.

However, largely missing from the debate was Voltera’s estimate that its truck charging center could ultimately lead to a reduction of 37,000 metric tons of unhealthy pollution from the air annually. That's the equivalent of emissions from 94 million miles driven by the typical gas-powered automobile.

“The misinformation is of particular concern to us in terms of what we understand were some of the decisions by the (commissioners),” Blair said. “I think it's just a huge opportunity that they've missed.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at jdeem@gannett.com

