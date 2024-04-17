Garden City moves forward with plans to extend water system into Blount County

Apr. 17—GARDEN CITY — The town of Garden City's long-awaited plan to upgrade and extend its water system into Blount County is closer to fruition with the town securing more than $1 million in federal grant money to fund the project.

Mayor Tim Eskew said the town has been working toward extending the water system across the Mulberry River for several years. On Monday, April 15, the town entered into a contract with St. John and Associates to design and engineer the project.

The Garden City Volunteer Fire Department already provides service to a small portion of Blount County, but the lack of an adequate water supply on the other side of the county line made that task more difficult.

"Right now they don't have any fire hydrants over there and this will give us at least two," he said.

St. John and Associates engineer David Haynes said current plans for the project would upgrade the existing water system and extend the service nearly a half-mile across the river and is estimated to cost roughly $1.2 million.

The town had previously received notice from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that it had been awarded $657,860 in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds available for eligible programs which improve drinking water and sewer infrastructure throughout the state.

Congressman Robert Aderholt's (R-Alabama) office informed the town in January it would be receiving the additional funds in the form of a $520,000 State and Tribal Assistance Grant, administered through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant was included in the FY2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act which Aderholt voted against.

An estimated start date was not available, but all ARPA funds are required to be expended no later than December 31, 2026.

A public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on the project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., May 20, at Garden City Town Hall.

The town also increased its commercial water rates to be more inline with residential increases approved two years ago.

In March 2021, after going more than 30 years without an increase in the sewer rate, the council voted to increase the residential rates by 5% over the next four years. Town Clerk Amy Black said commercial rates were not included in those increases.

The commercial rates approved on Monday are:

* For three quarter meters — $30.24 for first 2,000 gallons and $14.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

* For one-inch meters — $33.80 for first 2,000 gallons and $14.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

* For one-and-a-half inch meters — $40.80 for first 2,000 gallons and $14.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

* For two-inch meters — $48.80 for first 2,000 gallons and $14.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

In other business the council:

* Accepted a bid of $225 to surplus an air hammer.

* Approved a $5,000 budget to replace playground equipment platforms as well as swings and chains at the Garden City Park.

