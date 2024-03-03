Garden City High School hosts robotics competition
See the full story at KSN.com: https://www.ksn.com/news/garden-city-high-school-hosts-robotics-competition/
See the full story at KSN.com: https://www.ksn.com/news/garden-city-high-school-hosts-robotics-competition/
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
Gas goes bad over time if it's not attended to properly. If you want to preserve your fuel, then use a fuel stabilizer to prevent corrosion and oxidation.
Last night, for an evening hosted by StrictlyVC, this editor sat down with Trae Stephens, a former government intelligence analyst turned early Palantir employee turned investor at Founders Fund, where Stephens has cofounded two companies of his own. One of these is Anduril, the buzzy defense tech company that is now valued at $8.4 billion by its investors.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”
As crucial as the ocean is to countless industries, we lack the kind of systematic knowledge of it that we have of the surface. Syrenna has built a versatile robotic platform that you might think of as a mobile weather station for the sea, and is ready to emerge from stealth to enable precise, real-time monitoring of Earth's largest liquid asset.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
It's a minuscule price to pay for peace of mind in a connected world, shoppers say.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
Meta is starting to bring the Threads API online, though it will still be some time before it’s widely accessible to developers.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
This Jackery portable power station will keep you charged up during outdoor activities or emergencies. Right now, you can save $60 on the popular item.
An AI-powered ecosystem may revive Apple's growth story, but a daring electric vehicle never will.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.