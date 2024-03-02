Garden chores for March in Jacksonville: Prune plants, fertilize trees, shrubs

After a mild winter, spring is almost here, and much of the landscape is starting to break out into new green growth and blooms. The weather also means more opportunities to get out and enjoy your garden. Here are some tips to get back started in your garden this March.

Time to prune

Early spring is a great time to get out into the landscape when it is still cool and do some pruning. Pruning when done right can help maintain plant shapes and forms, encourage fuller growth, and removes dead or damaged plant material. However, over doing it can cause issues so remember that whenever you prune a plant it will need to heal from its wounds and energy will be diverted. This can lead to less blooms and fruit. These problems are exasperated further if you prune a plant while it is setting buds for flowers or currently flowering. For example wait until your azaleas and camellias are done blooming before you cut them back. Finally, try to avoid hedging shrubs as this constant cutting stresses plants and can introduce disease.

Time to fertilize trees and shrubs

Trees and shrubs can now be fertilized as they awake from winter dormancy. This includes roses, camellias, azaleas, citrus, and palms. However, the proper product and amount is key. As a general rule we recommend getting a soil test before fertilization to determine both soil pH and soil nutrients. Never apply lime without first getting a soil test. For fertilizer choices, the amount and type of product will vary depending on your plants with many landscape plants not needing additional nutrition while others like citrus and palms are heavier feeders

and need specialized products. For more information on the nutrient needs of your plants and soil testing, contact your local UF/IFAS Extension office.

Time to plant

If you read this article series each month, you know that we recommend what can be planted each month and the list in March is probably the longest. Being at that cusp between winter and spring, both out gardening seasons overlap and this means more opportunities to get outside. After the threat of frost, get your spring vegetables going and enjoy the last of your winter vegetables as well. Also, spring is an awesome time to add to the landscape with new ornamentals. Choose quality plants from the nursery and be sure to plant them with the base of the stem above ground level so they can thrive. The only disadvantage of spring in our area is the potential for drought so be sure to provide daily watering for the first couple of weeks after planting and then begin to wean the plants off of that as time goes on. Many plants take 6 months or more to establish so be patient.

Things to plant in March

Vegetables: Beans, cantaloupes, carrots, celery, collards, corn, cucumbers, eggplants, green onions, Kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, okra, parsley, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins, radish, southern peas, squash (summer and winter), sweet corn, Swiss chard, tomatoes, and watermelon.

Annuals (transplants only, not seed): Ageratum, Alyssum, Amaranthus, Asters, Baby’s Breath, Balsam, Begonia, Browalia, Calendula, Celosia, Calliopsis, Cosmos, Dusty Miller, Exacum, Gaillardia, Gazania, Geranium, Exacum, Gaillardia, Gazania, Geranium, Hollyhock, Inpatients, Lobelia, Marguerite Daisy, Marigold, Nicotiana, Ornamental pepper, Pentas, Phlox, Rudbeckia, Salvia, Strawflower, Sweet Williams, Thunbergia, Torenia, Verbena, Periwinkle, and Zinnia

Bulbs, Tubers or Rhizomes: Blood lily, Caladium, Canna, Crinum lily, Amazon lily, Allium, Alstroemeria, Aztec lily, Begonia, Dahlia, Gladiolus, Kaffir lily, Lily, Tiger lily, Tritonia, Tuberose, Voodoo lily, and Zephyr lily.

Wayne Hobbs is an extension agent in environmental horticulture for Clay County.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Garden chores to do in March in Florida