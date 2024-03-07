Garbage truck explodes into flames in Findlay Township neighborhood

A garbage truck went up in flames in the middle of a local neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The truck exploded just a few minutes before kids would be walking to their bus stop.

The fire was so intense it melted the siding on a home and even broke a window.

On 11 News at 4:45 p.m., the shocking cell phone video that captured it all.

