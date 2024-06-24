Garage, last remnant of Canton Apartments, to be torn down but rebuilding is uncertain

The parking garage for the former Canton Apartments is pictured Friday. The garage is set for demolition once OG&E removes its equipment from the site.

The last remnant of the Canton Apartments at Classen Curve is set to be demolished two years after the development was destroyed in the largest commercial fire in Oklahoma City history.

In a statement to The Oklahoman, Humphreys Capital and Hines reported the two firms had hoped to begin demolition in March, but faced delays waiting for OG&E to remove transformers and equipment located next to the garage.

The clearing of the site coincides with an ongoing legal battle more than two years after alleged errors by an OG&E contractor led to the largest commercial fire in Oklahoma City’s history.

“Post-demolition vision and future redevelopment following the demolition of the garage and removal of the debris, the site will be maintained as an irrigated lawn as it awaits redevelopment," the statement said.

OG&E crews are shown Friday removing equipment by the parking garage of the former Canton Apartments at 6161 N Western Ave.

Humphreys Capital and Hines are suing OG&E and its contractors, alleging the utility is responsible for the blaze, which took place on Feb. 8, 2022.

The 325-unit complex was just weeks away from opening, and its location was one of the more desirable in the city being within walking distance of upscale retailers, restaurants, a Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.

Smoke and water damage also shut down the newly opened Ellison Hotel across from the apartments, prompting an evacuation of guests and closing of the hotel for several weeks after the blaze.

Firefighters are shown in this Feb. 8, 2022, photo battling the blaze that destroyed the Canton Apartments at 6161 N Western Ave.

Construction and interest costs have spiraled since the complex was built, but the development team indicated they still hope to rebuild. In the meantime, the area will be turned into greenspace.

Demolition of the garage is being applauded by neighbors.

"We greatly appreciate the continued efforts of Humphreys Capital and Hines to enhance the site under such challenging circumstances,” said H.K. Hatcher, president of NBC Bank. “Their resilience and commitment in the wake of the fire have made them truly outstanding neighbors. We look forward to the future development of the site and are excited to see the positive transformations they will bring to our community."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Garage that survived OKC's largest blaze set for demolition