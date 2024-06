Jun. 13—ELKHART — City of Elkhart and Cleveland and Baugo Township fire departments have been called to the scene of a garage and house fire in the 29000 block of Florida Ave. in Elkhart.

Elkhart County 911 dispatch reported the blaze at about 2:45 p.m., with the garage fully engulfed and animals were reportedly in the house, where the fire had also spread.

Details to be provided as they become available.