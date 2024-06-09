Garage at Green Bay apartment complex collapses during fire that caused $450,000 in damages, injured 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The garage at an apartment complex in Green Bay collapsed due to a fire on Saturday evening that caused roughly $450,000 in damages and took around 40 minutes to control.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to reports of a 16-unit detached garage fire around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Western Avenue on June 8.

The first crews to get to the apartment complex found a ‘fully involved’ garage fire with four vehicles inside that were also on fire. Officials say that some of the garage units were also filled with household items.

During the incident, four residential complexes were evacuated due to heavy smoke.

The release notes that the garage collapsed due to damage sustained as crews worked to put out the fire. According to the GBMFD, the fire was brought under control in roughly 40 minutes.

The fire caused $450,000 in estimated damages and two residents were treated on scene for breathing problems, one of which was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six adjacent buildings were also damaged from high heat.

No additional information was provided.

