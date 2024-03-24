Garage fire on Green Bay’s westside displaces three, two cats die from smoke exposure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire at a home on Green Bay’s westside has displaced three people, caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, and killed two cats due to smoke exposure.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 2000 block of White Oak Terrace around 11 p.m. on Saturday for reports of smoke coming from a garage.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from an attached garage of a two-story residential house by responding crews. A quick response saved the fire from entering the living area of the home.

It was noted in the release that as a result of smoke exposure, two cats passed away during the incident and three residents were displaced due to smoke damage.

Firefighters say the cause remains under investigation and have put the estimated damage caused at roughly $60,000.

No additional information was provided.

