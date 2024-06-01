GAR Foundation awards nearly $2 million in grants to Akron-area nonprofit groups

The GAR Foundation has approved nearly $2 million in grants to nonprofit groups in Greater Akron.

The foundation’s focus this quarter was on “the interconnectedness of local arts and culture organizations as catalysts for economic and community development.”

“We believe that a thriving arts and culture sector is essential for a vibrant community,” GAR President Christine Amer Mayer said in a prepared statement. “By supporting these organizations, we are not only preserving Akron’s rich artistic and cultural history, but also stimulating economic development and improving the quality of life for all residents.”

Groups receiving support this quarter include:

Galen Roush, co-founder and chief executive officer of Roadway Express, and his wife, Ruth Roush, established the GAR Foundation in 1967. The foundation’s mission is “to help Akron become smarter, stronger and more vibrant.” Visit www.garfoundation.org for more information.

