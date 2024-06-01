GAR Foundation awards nearly $2 million in grants to Akron-area nonprofit groups
The GAR Foundation has approved nearly $2 million in grants to nonprofit groups in Greater Akron.
The foundation’s focus this quarter was on “the interconnectedness of local arts and culture organizations as catalysts for economic and community development.”
“We believe that a thriving arts and culture sector is essential for a vibrant community,” GAR President Christine Amer Mayer said in a prepared statement. “By supporting these organizations, we are not only preserving Akron’s rich artistic and cultural history, but also stimulating economic development and improving the quality of life for all residents.”
Groups receiving support this quarter include:
ACCESS: $170,000 for multiyear operating support.
Akron Art Museum: $270,000 for multiyear operating support.
Akron Development Corp.: $50,000 for Downtown CDC.
ArtsNow: $125,000 for operating support.
AxessPointe: $65,000 for operating support for Mobile Meals in Summit County.
Better Kenmore: $70,000 for operating support.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio: $65,000 for operating support for Akron clubs.
Center for Applied Theatre and Active Culture: $13,000 for operating support.
Cleveland Orchestra: $50,000 for operating support.
Community Legal Aid: $75,000 for multiyear operating support.
Emmanuel Christian Academy: $20,000 for Summer STEAM Academy.
GroundWorks DanceTheater: $45,000 for operating support.
Northeast Ohio Center for Choreography: $25,000 for operating support.
Project Learn of Summit County: $130,000 for multiyear operating support.
South Street Ministries, $45,000 for operating support.
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens: $30,000 for operating support.
Students with a Goal (SWAG): $30,000 for operating support.
VANTAGE Aging: $40,000 for operating support for Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio.
West Hill Neighborhood Organization: $20,000 for operating support and special programming.
Youth Success Summit: $250,000 for operating support.
Galen Roush, co-founder and chief executive officer of Roadway Express, and his wife, Ruth Roush, established the GAR Foundation in 1967. The foundation’s mission is “to help Akron become smarter, stronger and more vibrant.” Visit www.garfoundation.org for more information.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: GAR Foundation awards nearly $2 million in grants