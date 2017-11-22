    Gap And Old Navy Have Winter Clothes Half Off Right Now

    Amanda Pena

    Gap and Old Navy are notorious for ridiculously-good year-round sales for wardrobe basics, but their Black Friday discounts blow their everyday sales out of the water.

    Starting today, both retailers are offering 50 percent off everything in-store and online. That’s right ― half off everything.

    Though their prices are already pretty reasonable, we can’t turn away from a cozy $20 on-sale robe for him or a $15 on-sale puffer vest for her. Whether you’re in search of new gloves, fitness gear, kid’s pajamas, slippers for home, or inexpensive stocking-stuffers, now is the time to stock up on those winter essentials. 

    See below for on-sale items at Gap and Old Navy that you’ll actually want to buy: 

    1 Shawl-Collar Sweater-Fleece Pullover for Men

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $44.99.

    2 Frost-Free Jacket for Women

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $49.99.

    3 Hooded Sweater-Fleece Toggle Coat for Girls

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $49.99.

    4 Quilted vest

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $49.95.

    5 Ribbed peplum sweater

    (Gap)

    50% off from $59.95.

    6 Pro Fleece shark trapper hat

    (Gap)

    50% off from $24.95.

    7 Plush Robe for Men

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $39.95.

    8 Stripe shawl collar sweater

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $39.95.

    9 Regular Fleece Sweatpants for Men

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $26.99.

    10 Plaid poplin button-down shirt

    (Gap)

    50% off from $29.95.

    11 Frost-Free Vest for Women

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $29.99.

    12 Cozy Mock-Neck Sweatshirt for Girls

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $24.99.

    13 Flannel plaid standard fit shirt

    (Gap)

    50% off from $59.95.

    14 Cable-Knit Slipper Booties for Women

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $24.99.

    15 Cashmere gloves

    (Old Navy)

    50% off from $39.99.

