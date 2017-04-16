Ganyard after failed N. Korea missile launch: 'We can't be too complacent'

David: Liberals are so full of hate, so full of anger, so sad and so broken. Is it because you really loved Hillary? Is it because you believed the lying liberal media when they told you she would win easily? Is it because you watched Obama destroy the Democratic Party? Is it because you lost the House, the Senate, the Presidency, and now, the Supreme Court? Is it because you watched your party lose more than 1000 seats across the United States over the past 8 years? Is it because Trump won in an electoral landslide? Is it because you realize Democrats are completely powerless? Hey, you can always turn off the lights, have a bowl of ice cream and curl up in a fetal position in front of SNL! LOL