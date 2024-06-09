Gantz quits Israeli emergency government in row over Gaza's future

Then Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a pre-election event at the Manufacturers Association of Israel. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Influential Israeli politician Benny Gantz is leaving the emergency government formed in Israel following the attack by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement on October 7, due to differences of opinion over the future of the Gaza Strip, he told journalists on Sunday evening.

The 65-year-old former defence minister had already threatened to take this step if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government failed to draw up a plan for a post-war order in the Gaza Strip.

The ultimatum issued by Gantz to Netanyahu on the matter a few weeks ago expired on Saturday. However, due to the dramatic rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, he postponed a planned press conference at the last minute.

According to Gantz, the resignation from the government led by Netanyahu also affects other members of his National Unity party.

However, he will not topple Israel's leadership with this step, because Netanyahu's right-wing religious Cabinet still has a majority of 64 out of 120 seats in parliament, even without Gantz's party.

The former general Gantz joined Netanyahu's government as minister without portfolio after the unprecedented attack by Hamas and other terrorist groups, in order to send a signal of unity.

The centrist party National Unity, led by Gantz, is actually in opposition.