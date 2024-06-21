Gannon appoints Penn State Behrend official, researcher to oversee Project NePTWNE

Gannon University has appointed a Penn State Behrend official and researcher as the inaugural director of its multi-phased water quality initiative known as Project NePTWNE.

Sherri Mason, who serves as director of sustainability at Penn State Behrend, will be responsible for overseeing NePTWNE “from its initial stages into a fully sustainable operation,” according to a Gannon news release Thursday.

The $24 million Project NePTWNE — or Nano & Polymer Technology for Water and Neural Networks — includes several components aimed at monitoring and measuring pollutants in Lake Erie and employing methods to remove them.

The project also addresses climate change, economic development and quality of life, according to Gannon.Mason will oversee the educational programming and operational functions of the Great Lakes Research and Education Center ― to be constructed at Blasco Memorial Library ― and the Gannon Greenhouse, located at Fourth and Myrtle streets, in partnership with the Regional Science Consortium.

"I am eager for the opportunity to lead Project NePTWNE,” Mason stated in the news release.

“I believe in Gannon’s holistic approach to stewardship for Lake Erie addressing water quality, climate change, economic development and quality of life. Gannon recognized the urgency of the issues that face the health of our ecosystem, and a strong foundation was put in place in a short period of time. Project NePTWNE will have an immediate impact on the region while facilitating positive change that will resonate well into the future.”

Mason holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Montana and is a leading researcher in freshwater plastic pollution.

Her background includes serving as chair of the Department of Geology and Environmental Sciences at SUNY-Fredonia, where her research group was among the first to study the prevalence and impact of plastic pollution within freshwater ecosystems, and adjunct professorships at the University of Waterloo and the University of Minnesota, according to the news release.

“Gannon University is excited to welcome a visionary leader who will drive Project NePTWNE forward, ensuring its success and lasting impact on the community and beyond,” said Sarah Ewing, provost and vice president of student experience, in the release.

“Dr. Mason’s extensive experience in sustainability, environmental sciences and her leadership and dedication to environmental stewardship will be instrumental in advancing Project NePTWNE’s mission and inspiring both our university community and our external partners."

Gannon President Walter Iwanenko stated he was thrilled to add “high caliber” leadership to Gannon.

"Dr. Mason brings a wealth of experience, creativity and dedication to environmental sustainability,” he stated in the release. “We are confident that her innovative approach and collaborative spirit will significantly advance our mission to educate and engage our students, faculty and the broader community in meaningful and impactful ways.”

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon University appoints Sherri Mason as director of Project NePTWNE