Gang members pointing gun at drivers detained in Pixley

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple gang members were detained Saturday after they were allegedly pointing a gun at cars passing by in Pixley, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 1:30 p.m. they responded to a home in the 500 block of East Joanne Avenue in Pixley after receiving reports of gang members pointing a gun at passing cars.

TAGNET Detectives report several gang members in front of the home were detained as a result.

TAGNET also served a search warrant at the home where they say they found body armor, several guns, including an AK-47 style rifle, and gang material.

Deputies say 25-year-old Cesar Rodriguez-Nambo was arrested and booked under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, and gang enhancement.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

