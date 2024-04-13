Gang member sentenced for killing Oxnard man in unprovoked shooting

A gang member was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a young father in Oxnard.

David Guadalupe Calderon, 31, was convicted of murdering Edwin Herrera, 19, in a 2012 shooting, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On February 29, 2012, Calderon, who was a registered gang member, was driving through Oxnard with another gang member, Carlos Hernandez. They had a sawed-off shotgun in the car and Calderon was “looking to restore his credibility with his gang,” officials said.

As they drove around the Lemonwood neighborhood, they suddenly spotted Herrera who was moving his car to avoid a parking ticket.

Calderon pulled up next to Herrera, got out of his car while holding the shotgun and demanded to know which gang Herrera was a member of. Herrera told Calderon he was not affiliated with any gang. Despite that answer, Calderon shot Herrera in the neck at close range. Both suspects drove away from the scene.

When the victim’s family heard the gunshot, they ran outside to find Herrera slumped over in his car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

David Guadelupe Calderon, 31, seen in court, was convicted of the murder of Edwin Herrera on March 15, 2024. (Oxnard PD)

Investigators discovered the suspects had purchased a “unique type of shotgun ammunition from a local gun shop” on the day of the murder. That ammunition was later used to kill Herrera, police said.

Around 25 minutes after the deadly shooting, Calderon was seen on security video calmly walking into a pizza shop and ordering a pizza.

A few days later, Calderon sold the shotgun involved in the murder to another gang member.

On March 30, 2012, Oxnard police officers served a search warrant at a home where the shotgun was found.

“Forensic testing positively linked the shotgun to Mr. Herrera’s murder,” the DA’s office said.

Calderon was indicted and charged on August 28, 2015. At the time, he was already in custody for an unrelated robbery charge in which a recording caught him “bragging about the killing to another inmate,” court documents said.

On March 15, he was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder. On April 12, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 27 years to life.

Special allegations that were found true include killing a victim while participating in a street gang, the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, street terrorism, and the commission of a felony after being released on bail.

“We are so grateful to the Oxnard Police Department for their tireless investigation into this case,” said John Barrick, a senior deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case. “The evidence presented to the jury overwhelmingly proved that the defendant not only committed this horrendous crime but did so without remorse. Hopefully, the defendant’s conviction and sentence will allow Edwin’s family to begin the healing process they so rightfully deserve.”

