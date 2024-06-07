Gang member gets added time after attacking officer at Atlanta federal prison

A man who attacked an officer while he was being held at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta in 2021 will now spend more time behind bars.

Cody Ryan Todd, 34 of Carrollton, was being detained at the USP-Atlanta in January 2021 when he hit an officer in the face, knocked him down and kept hitting him while the officer was “incapacitated.” The officer had significant injuries.

At the time, Todd was being detained on RICO charges related to crimes he committed as a member of the Ghostface Gangsters.

He eventually pleaded guilty to RICO charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd was separately convicted of conspiracy to commit racketeering and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

After being found guilty of the attack on the officer in February, a judge has now sentenced Todd to six years and five months in prison, two years and 11 months of which will be served concurrently with his racketeering sentence.

“The FBI has zero tolerance for anyone who uses violence against law enforcement officers,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We will always hold criminals accountable for their actions and will not hesitate to pursue those who repeatedly violate the law, even behind bars.”

