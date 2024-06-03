Gang member arrested after beating man unconscious in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested Saturday after a man was found beaten unconscious in a Porterville parking lot at the beginning of May, the Porterville Police Department announced.

Police say on May 1 around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenues regarding a physical altercation.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported an unconscious man who appeared to have suffered blunt-force trauma. He was transported to a local hospital and officers learned the suspect fled before their arrival.

Detectives eventually identified the suspect as 22-year-old Gabriel Avendano of Porterville, a known criminal street gang member, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., police say Avendano was found in the 1100 block of North Lu Ann Street where he was taken into custody after attempting to flee from detectives.

Detectives report Avendano was booked under suspicion of battery resulting in great bodily injury and an additional felony warrant stemming from violent crimes.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.