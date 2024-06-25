Gamer allegedly flew on plane from NJ to FL to attack fellow player. Here's what we know

An online gamer was charged with attempted murder after allegedly hopping a flight from Newark, New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida to attack a fellow gamer he'd never met in person.

Here’s what we know about the case:

Who is Edward Kang?

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a press briefing on Monday, that 20-year-old Edward Kang, showed up at the victim's home in Fernandina Beach over the weekend to "confront the victim in person" with a hammer.

Leeper said Kang allegedly entered the victim's home through an unlocked door and attacked him with a hammer late Saturday or early Sunday.

The victim, who is believed to be of the same age as the suspect, was able to wrestle his assailant to the ground and subdued the man with help from a family member.

Kang reportedly flew from Newark, New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida and arrived at a hotel near the victim's home early Friday morning, according to Leeper, and bought a hammer and flashlight after landing.

Why did NJ man attack Florida gamer?

According to Leeper, the attack stems from an online fight over a video game. The victim and suspect reportedly knew each other from the online video game ArcheAge, an online, multi-player Korean game of fantasy role-playing set in a world where players forge their own path.

ArcheAge is set to shut down in the U.S. later this week.

When questioned about a motive, Kang allegedly told police that the victim is a "bad person online" said Leeper.

Kang was booked into the Nassau County Jail on Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary, according to official sources.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences of online interaction," said Leeper in his press conference. "We urge the public to exercise caution, report any suspicious online behavior to the authorities and always ensure that their homes are securely locked."

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: NJ man flew to Fl and attempted to murder fellow gamer with hammer