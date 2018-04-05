New Game of Thrones town names streets after characters

From Digital Spy

The mighty Game of Thrones is starting to take over the real world, as a superfan who also happens to run residential development projects has managed to give Thrones names to streets in a new housing development.

The development in US state Idaho is expected to boast names like Baratheon Avenue and Rickon Street.

Engineer Jennell Hall told io9 that this was the first time in her 17-year career that she's had complete control over the names of streets she's planning – and so she's totally gone to town (we would have done the same).

"In this one I've got Game of Thrones, Firefly, I've even thrown my son and my husband's names in there," she said.

"Basically I'm like, 'OK I'm a geek, I have a lot of fandom, [and] Game of Thrones is unique enough and big enough'."

Many of the names have actually been approved for use – so you could live on Arya Place, Greyjoy Road, Sansa Street or Tyrion Court.

Sadly some suggestions, including Davos Road, Drogo Road and Lannister Way, have been turned down, but mostly because they sound too similar to other streets in the area.

The approved names may still be changed later down the line, but we reckon there's a good chance this town is going to become a major Game of Thrones fan pilgrimage destination.

Back in the fictional world of Thrones, we have to wait all the way until 2019 to watch the final series of the HBO drama, but we've gathered seven facts we already know about that last-ever episode.

