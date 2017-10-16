Game of Thrones star says season 8 is rightful ending

From Digital Spy

Kit Harington seems to be a firm believer that it's the right time to end Game of Thrones.

The Jon Snow actor and his co-stars have recently gathered in Belfast to embark on the eighth and final season of the HBO series, which may be delayed into 2019 because of its ambitious filming schedule.

Now that he's setting off on the end of his years on the HBO series, Harington has assured Digital Spy on the set of his new show Gunpowder that he steadfastly believes that now is the right time to walk away from the world of Westeros.

"Thrones is coming to the end at the right time for me, and everyone involved in it," he explained to us. "I was exchanging emails with David [Benioff] Dan [Weiss] last night and we were all getting very soppy and emotional with each other.

"It will be liberating, just the thought of having a whole year free - you shoot for six months, but half of the projects you might want to do will have started shooting before that six months is over.

"There's a lot of things you can't do. I'm looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn't want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I'd like to look at producing."

Part of that "liberating" future for Harington may indeed include more producing, after taking a more active role in making BBC One's latest prestige drama Gunpowder.

"Game of Thrones is coming to a very quick end, which I'm feeling emotional about. I've learned working with the Thrones producers what the job involves," he said.

"I found the producing side of Gunpowder fascinating, I would like to do more of it. I've found it's opened up a different side of my creative brain, which I've really enjoyed."

Gunpowder, which also stars Peter Mullan and Mark Gatiss, starts this Saturday at 9.10pm on BBC One, and the whole series will be up as a box set on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

