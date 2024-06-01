'Get In The Game': Stephen Miller Urges GOP To Use 'Power' On Democrats In Bonkers Rant

Stephen Miller, an ex-White House adviser to Donald Trump, urged Republicans to get “off the sidelines” and target Democrats on Friday after a New York jury convicted the former president on 34 charges in his hush money trial.

Miller, in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, called on Republicans to “unshackle themselves from their self-imposed restraints” in the wake of the guilty verdict to respond to Democrats trying to “destroy” America.

“So we can’t just sit back and say ’Oh, I hope everything corrects itself. You have to get in the game, Republicans. I want every secretary of state, are you purging your voting rolls of non-citizens right now?” Miller said.

He continued, “Is every Republican state AG opening investigations into voter fraud right now? Is every House committee controlled by Republicans using its subpoena power in every way it needs to right now? Is every Republican DA starting every investigation they need to right now? Is every donor off the sidelines and in the game, the big dollar guys, the rich guys, the wealthy guys?”

The remarks from Miller, one of the architects of the Heritage Foundation-led “Project 2025” blueprint for a Trump second term, follow dozens of occasions where the former president has claimed he’d use the federal government to go after political foes.

Trump declared that he’d appoint a “real” special prosecutor to go after President Joe Biden last year should he be reelected while a Trump campaign spokesperson recently suggested that he could seek “revenge” against those that put the hush money case together.

“Every facet of Republican Party politics and power has to be used right now to go toe-to-toe with Marxism and beat these communists. That’s the task, Jesse,” Miller said.

