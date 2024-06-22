Game Commission seeks feedback on antlerless license changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you buy an antlerless deer license this summer, the Game Commission would like your feedback on the buying experience.

Sales begin Monday at 8 a.m. for residents in some parts of the state with highest demand — Erie County and portions of Crawford, Warren, Venango, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, and Lycoming counties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE > Changes coming to Pennsylvania deer hunting license sales

Sales open up to residents in the rest of the state between June 28 and July 7. The Game Commission says hunters won’t have to wait in line for a license and are guaranteed to get one as long as they buy before 7 a.m. July 8.

They said the changes should reduce wait times for the first round and should help spread out demand to reduce wait times.

That’s where hunter feedback comes in. The Game Commission wants to know if the process works well.

Hunters can provide feedback through www.pgc.pa.gov by clicking on the red “Provide feedback on your antlerless deer license buying experience” button. Hunters will be asked to respond to a few questions and will be offered the opportunity to provide any additional comments. Participation is confidential, as no identifying questions will be asked.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

“It will take just a few minutes to share your comments, but doing so will go a long way in letting us know how well the new process is working, so please take the time,” Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said. “We want to hear from you.”

Hunters may purchase no more than one antlerless deer license per round in the first, second and third round of sales. When the guaranteed license period ends, all remaining licenses will be sold first come, first serve.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.