'Game of chicken': Trump 'daring' Judge Merchan to punish him for gag order violations

In an effort to capture more ad dollars, despite the looming U.S. ban, TikTok is introducing new advertising products and opportunities that will allow marketers to better control what sort of content their ads appear against. The company says it will use generative AI to curate trending, brand-safe content; expand its selection of "tentpole" moments, like the Paris Olympics and Met Gala; and allow advertisers to buy slots with specific networks and content offerings. The company introduced the "Pulse Premiere" ad slot last year, and it is now adding new partners to it.