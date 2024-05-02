'Game of chicken': Trump 'daring' Judge Merchan to punish him for gag order violations
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The second gag order violation hearing is underway in former President Trump's hush money trial. Trump's attorney Todd Blanche is arguing certain witnesses are using the gag order as a "sword and shield." MSNBC's Katie Phang, criminal defense attorney Jeremy Saland and former Assistant Attorney General for New York Tristan Snell join Ana Cabrera to discuss.