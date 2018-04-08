Gambling physically alters the brain, making people more prone to anxiety and depression, study finds

The same system that causes affective disorders also plays a role in a person's ability to tolerate economic risk - Reuters

Gambling physically alters the structure of the brain and makes people more prone to depression and anxiety, new research has shown.

Scientists examining problem gamblers found they had more grey matter in and connections between regions linked to the mental conditions.

They said the discovery could lead to new treatments for gambling addiction, through drugs or psychological techniques.

Gambling has long been known to be associated with both debt and family difficulties as well as other mental health problems, such as depression.

But the new findings, published in the journal Neuron, suggest the same system that causes affective disorders plays a role in a person's ability to tolerate economic risk.

Brain scans showed structural and functional connections between the amygdala and the mPFC are associated with individual differences in the degree to which a person accepts risk in order to achieve a greater financial return.

The researchers recruited 108 healthy young adults who were asked to answer several questions involving their comfort with financial choices - each involving various levels of risk and reward.

Study lead author Professor Joseph Kable, of the University of Pennsylvania, said: "Perhaps we can get a better assessment for someone's economic risk tolerance to provide the best advice possible for that particular individual.

"The idea of using these brain markers and pairing them with some questionnaire or other assessments may help determine a better, more well-rounded sense of your tolerance for risk."

The study identified individuals ranging from extremely risk-averse all the way to risk-seeking.

Separately, using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and DTI (diffusion tensor imaging), the researchers measured the connections between various parts of the participants' brains, homing in on the amygdala/mPFC system.

They also measured the size of the amygdala, including volume of grey and white matter.

To make an assessment of an individual's risk tolerance, the scientists correlated their assessment with the measures of brain structural and functional connectivity.

They faced over 120 different scenarios involving the risk of making more or less money.

Fixed-odds betting terminals can allow gamblers to lose £100 every 20 seconds

Prof Kable said: "We assessed how willing individuals were of accepting the risk of getting nothing for the chance of getting a higher amount of money."

He added: "The three measurements - structural and functional connections and the volume of amygdala grey matter - reinforce each other to suggest there is something important about the function of this system related to differences in how tolerant people are to taking risk.

"Just by looking at these features of your brain, we could have a reasonable idea if you are someone who will take lots of risk or not."

Specifically, individuals with higher tolerance for risk in the study possessed a larger amygdala, with more grey matter, and more functional connections between the amygdala and mPFC as measured by MRI.

And higher risk tolerance was identified in individuals with fewer structural connections or pathways between these areas, as measured by DTI.

Now the researchers plan on collaborating with financial planning organisations to see how these brain-system findings can be used as a marker for risk tolerance involving larger economic-based decisions.

More than two million people in the UK are either problem gamblers are at risk of addiction, according to a report published by the Gambling Commission last year.

It found evidence of an increase in addiction among those using the controversial fixed-odds betting terminals, which can allow gamblers to lose £100 every 20 seconds.