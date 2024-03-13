Galloway police seize about 50 fighting roosters and cash during raid

GALLOWAY – Police arrested 51 people and seized more than $37,000 during a raid on a home allegedly hosting illegal cockfights here.

About 50 roosters, with “varying degrees of health and injury,” were removed from the property on South Bremen Avenue, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.Investigators also found “an elaborate cockfighting operation” that included a ring and spectator-style seating, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.It said police arrived to find “a large group of individuals, many of whom attempted to flee.”The dozens of roosters were contained in crates, boxes and bags, the account said.

Police also removed four dogs, including three allegedly living in “deplorable, inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed,” the statement continued.

The homeowner, 33-year-old Jose Madera, is accused of multiple counts of animal cruelty, destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was being held in Atlantic County Jail pending a court date.

The charges against Madera are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Fifty people, including residents of Vineland, Camden and Philadelphia, were criminally charged as participants in the cockfighting operation. Those charges are also only allegations.

In the wake of the March 9 raid, an animal-protection organization called for a tougher federal law against cockfighting.

“Animal fighting is cruelty to animals that is tied up with many other crimes that are dangerous and deadly to humans," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

The March 9 raid included members of Galloway’s Humane Law Enforcement Officer unit and the Egg Harbor City and Hamilton police departments.

Also participating were Atlantic County’s SWAT Team, members of the prosecutor’s office and Galloway Emergency Medical Services.

Galloway police also noted assistance they received from Jonathan Palfy of Palfy Livestock Farm in Browns Mills.

