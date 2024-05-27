GALLERY: Strong storms roll through Middle TN, Southern KY | May 26, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hail poured and trees fell in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as massive thunderstorms rolled across the region Sunday. However, there’s more severe weather on the way.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to progress across the Plateau heading into the early evening hours on Sunday, May 26. A brief period of calm conditions will follow for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky before the main line moves in overnight into the early morning hours on Monday, May 27.

More strong storms expected through the night in Middle TN, Southern KY

A Moderate Risk (level 4/5) has been issued for areas primarily north and west of Nashville and I-65, including Southern Kentucky counties. The rest of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky remain under an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5).

News 2 employees and viewers, along with local officials, shared the following photos of the storms from earlier in the day on Sunday, as well as the hail that fell during the storms and the resulting damage:

Drone photo from Spring Hill of Franklin storm (Courtesy: Barry Runk)

Drone photo from Spring Hill of Franklin storm (Courtesy: Barry Runk)

Storm in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Alison Norton)

Storm in Hermitage (Courtesy: Nancy Greene)

Storm in Lebanon (Courtesy: Katie Kirby)

Storm in Gallatin (Courtesy: Elizabeth Summers)

Flooding in Castalian Springs (Courtesy: Jared Ambrose)

Flooding in Castalian Springs (Courtesy: Jared Ambrose)

Flooding in Castalian Springs (Courtesy: Jared Ambrose)

Flooding in Castalian Springs (Courtesy: Jared Ambrose)

Flooding in Castalian Springs (Courtesy: Jared Ambrose)

Crews restoring power in Mitchellville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage in Mitchellville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage in Mitchellville (Courtesy: Sandy Lynn Day)

Storm damage in Mitchellville (Courtesy: Sandy Lynn Day)

Storm damage in Mitchellville (Courtesy: Sandy Lynn Day)

Storm damage in Mitchellville (Courtesy: Sandy Lynn Day)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: City of Clarksville)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: City of Clarksville)

Hail in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Kara Molitor)

Hail in Franklin (Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Tammy Taylor)

(Courtesy: Tammy Taylor)

Hail in Leipers Fork (Courtesy: Priscilla Deal)

Hail in Leipers Fork (Courtesy: Priscilla Deal)

Hail in Bon Aqua (Courtesy: Maddie Lebens)

Hail in Bon Aqua (Courtesy: Maddie Lebens)

Hail in Bon Aqua (Courtesy: Maddie Lebens)

Hail in Bon Aqua (Courtesy: Cassandra Miller)

Hail in Bon Aqua (Courtesy: Terry Haley)

Hail in Franklin (Courtesy: Sarah Ashby)

Hail in Franklin (Courtesy: Tom Evans)

