Gallatin residents face the aftermath of Wednesday’s severe storms

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Downed trees blocking driveways, destroying fences, crushing cars—those were the sights in one Gallatin neighborhood on Thursday in the aftermath of the storms.

“We had one in the back[yard] that broke down some of the fence, and then we had the big one down at the corner that broke about 50 feet of the fence,” said Matt Winter, a resident along Coles Ferry Road in south Gallatin.

In total, Winter said five trees fell around his property, one of which destroyed his family’s commuter car.

“It’s weird how pinpoint it is,” Winter said, reflecting on the storm’s wreckage.”You can be one block this way and nothing is happening, and one block this way, it’s devastation. It’s neat but scary.”

Cumberland Electric was working along Coles Ferry Road Thursday, restoring downed power lines for residents. Gallatin’s Fire Chief, Jeff Beaman, told News 2 their agency—in partnership with Sumner County EMA—responded to nearly 100 non-flooding related calls overnight Wednesday, including two structure fires.

Chief Beaman said the damage was not as bad as 2010’s flooding disaster. In his words, their area was “Impacted, but it could have been worse.”

Multiple counties in Middle Tennessee were impacted by flooding overnight, carrying into Thursday morning. Cleanup remains underway across the area.

