Gallatin community rallies to help toddler fighting cancer: 'Doesn’t let it get him down'

Toddler Dalton Wright loves running, jumping and climbing on everything, the children’s picture book series "Pig the Pug" in which author Aaron Blabey chronicles the laugh-out-loud antics of an awful, unreasonable and mean-spirited dog and his identical twin brother and best friend Thomas.

But unlike most 1-year-olds, he is battling brain cancer. Neuroblastoma, specifically.

“(He’s a) typical toddler boy, (he) runs around, gets into everything," Dalton’s mom, Elizabeth Wright, said. "He’s so happy and joyful, even through all of this cancer treatment journey.

“One of the saving graces we have is that he is so young he doesn’t really understand and realize what’s going on, so he just takes it in stride. He doesn’t let it get him down. He’s handled the treatments well so far and we continue to pray that he’ll stay strong and has the strength and stamina to keep pushing through these treatments and get better and be healed at the end of this journey.”

But unlike most one-year-olds, Dalton Wright spends a lot of time battling brain cancer. Neuroblastoma, specifically.

Since Dalton’s cancer diagnosis in late March, an outpouring of family, friends and community support has surrounded the Wright family.

“It has been just astonishing and indescribable. I cannot believe the outpouring of love and support from our own families, even church family, even complete strangers, my coworkers as well,” Elizabeth Wright said.

“We've had people sending us cards from different churches (where) we've apparently been added on their prayer list by word of mouth. It's gotten around and it has been so humbling to see the outpouring of support from pretty much across the country. We've received cards from other states, from people I have no idea who they are, but they heard our story and wanted to write us some sweet cards and just show their support for us.”

Lance and Elizabeth Wright pictured with their 19-month-old identical twin boys, Dalton and Thomas.

'Dalton Strong': The community bands together

Friends close with the Wright family have organized fundraisers in recent weeks to help the family offset medical, travel and other expenses related to Dalton’s care.

A pancake breakfast was held May 4 at the Bethpage Masonic Lodge on Old Highway 31 East.

“There was a great turnout for that — at that pancake breakfast in little ole Bethpage — I’d say we fed probably at least 200 people,” Wright family friend and Dalton Strong Co-Organizer Kevin Barker said.

Barker and Justin Hays, Michael Culberson, Dalton’s grandmother Rachel Brown and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Craddock joined forces to organize Dalton Strong, a community fundraiser in support of the toddler and his family's fight against cancer scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on June 1 at the Gallatin Civic Center.

But unlike most one-year-olds, Dalton Wright spends a lot of time battling brain cancer. Neuroblastoma, specifically.

“My wife and I are really, really close friends with the Wrights, Elizabeth and Lance,” Craddock said.

“Once the diagnosis was made and we kind of knew a treatment plan, we just wanted to do something. Our friend group, we just wanted to do something to help support them and let them know that they weren’t alone during this.”

Barker, another longtime family friend, has been close with Lance for about 10 to 12 years.

“We’re hoping that the words of cancer and being a 19-month-old little boy will be enough to draw people in to help support such a great cause. They’ve got enough on their plate they don’t need to deal with any sort of financial burden,” Barker said.

But unlike most one-year-olds, Dalton Wright spends a lot of time battling brain cancer. Neuroblastoma, specifically.

“I couldn’t imagine, I’ve got young sons of my own at 4 and 10. But I just can’t imagine it for one of my sons to have cancer … and it’s just one of those things (we) just wanted to do anything and everything we could to help them out. This is in God’s hands as far as helping cure and treat little Dalton.”

Craddock agreed, echoing the devastating sentiment of receiving such a life-altering diagnosis.

“(This is) really just a message of hope and perseverance and letting the family know that we’re here for anything that they need during this trying time. If they need somebody to come mow their yard, we’re here to help support them however we can while they’re going through something that would absolutely devastate me. I could not imagine getting the diagnosis that they got,” Craddock said.

“I have a 2-year-old in the backseat right now watching Mickey Mouse and I could not imagine going through what they’re going through.”

Fundraisers: How to donate for auctions and entertainment

19-month-old Dalton Wright loves running, jumping and climbing on everything, the children’s picture book series Pig the Pug, in which author Aaron Blabey chronicles the laugh-out-loud antics of an awful, unreasonable and mean-spirited dog and his identical twin brother and best friend Thomas.

All proceeds raised at the Dalton Strong event will go directly towards Dalton’s treatment and other care expenses, Barker said, noting the family’s costs include travel expenses to and from the hospital, meals at the hospital, treatments and medications not fully covered by insurance and more.

“Every little bit of donations that we've received, or (are) going to receive, all of that is going towards Dalton's care, with the frequent hospital stays, putting gas in the car to come back and forth to the doctor's appointments, the hospital visits, all of that, every little bit of it has gone towards taking care of him,” Elizabeth said.

Event organizers are eager to fill the event with entertainment options.

“As of right now we don’t have that set in place," Barker said.

But unlike most one-year-olds, Dalton Wright spends a lot of time battling brain cancer. Neuroblastoma, specifically.

Live music, bounce houses, face painting and other family friendly entertainment options are wanted for the event.

“We will be looking for anyone and everyone looking to help sponsor whether that is through donations, silent or live action items, volunteering for children’s activities (face painting, photo booth, bounce house, etc.) or simply helping the day of the event to help set up and tear down everything,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

Big-ticket items like a week-long stay in Destin, Florida and an abundance of brand-new items and experiences will be available for bid on June 1 during the silent and live auctions.

Items available for bid Saturday include a 26-inch Loco Griddle donated by Tennessee Hardware; a four-person round of golf at Foxland or Fairvue Golf Course in Gallatin donated by Randy Chumley with Halo Realty; one-fourth beef share donated by Gregory Family Farm in Gallatin; whole home surge protection system donated by Craddock’s Electrical Service; two loads of crusher stone gravel with free delivery within 20 miles of Gallatin donated by Rogers Group; and a Pit Boss Pro Series wood pellet smoker with WiFi capability.

Organizers ask that people continue donating items and experiences for the silent and live auctions ahead of the event Saturday.

Dalton Strong Co-Organizers Barker, Justin Hays, Michael Culberson, Dalton’s Grammy Rachel Brown and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Craddock joined forces to organize Dalton Strong, a community fundraiser in support of the toddler’s fight against cancer scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on June 1 at the Gallatin Civic Center.

“(Gallatin) is growing, but we’re still a small town and we’re still here for our neighbors,” Craddock said.

Family, friends and organizers encourage the community to wear Dalton Strong T-shirts and bracelets.

Teaming up with Gallatin-based screen printing and embroidery shop, Payton Prints, to make and fulfill T-shirt, silicone bracelet and waterproof sticker orders at their South Water Avenue location.

Donations total $4,032 of a $10,000 goal raised through merchandise sales at the time of publication.

T-shirts, bracelets and more can be purchased at Daltonstrong.org. Donations can be sent through Venmo.

Anyone looking to donate their time or services at the event or items for the auctions can contact daltonstrong@gmail.com.

“We appreciate just the community being behind us and supporting us," Elizabeth Wright said. "When anybody asks what they can do for us we just ask people to continue to pray."

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Community bands together for Gallatin toddler battling brain cancer