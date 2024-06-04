Galion woman facing new felony charges in connection with overdose death

As the result of an investigation by the Galion Police Department, a Galion woman is facing additional charges after pleading not guilty to drug charges a few months ago in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Jennifer A. Salisbury, 46, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs (heroin), a fourth-degree felony, and her bond was set at $10,000 on March 12 after she was served with a search warrant Feb. 28 at a residence in the 400 block of South Union Street and arrested by police officers.

According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, Salisbury posted bond and was not incarcerated until the Galion Police Department completed its drug investigation.

“They found additional evidence in relation to the overdose death of another person where Ms. Salisbury had supplied the drugs which allegedly caused the overdose death,” said Crall. “Upon receiving confirmation of the cause of death, Ms. Salisbury was indicted by the grand jury for involuntary manslaughter on May 21.”

Crall said Salisbury also has been indicted for corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree, as well as trafficking in drugs (Fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

Salisbury pleaded not guilty to all three of the new charges during her arraignment on May 22 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

She is being represented by local attorney John O’Donnell.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Investigation leads to additional drug charges against Galion woman