Galion students recognized for their achievements in March

GALION − The Galion City School District Board of Education honored several students during its meeting March 20.

The board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait, "Balanced," throughout March, demonstrating stability in managing their academic pursuits along with their personal interests and responsibilities.

The students are Karmen Heydinger, kindergarten; Quinn Tyrrell, fifth grade; Madelyn Pawsey, seventh grade; and Claudia Ferini, 11th grade.

Three of the four recipients of the Galion City Schools' Portrait of a Tiger recognition in March are Madelyn Pawsey, left, Quinn Tyrrell and Claudia Ferini.

The board also acknowledged the achievements of wrestlers Carter Trukovich, Gradey Harding and Alex Griffith, who earned All-Ohio accolades in Division II.

High School Athletic Director Matt Tyrrell also provided a 2023-2024 winter sports report.

Galion All-Ohio wrestlers were recognized at the March 20 meeting of the Galion Board of Education. Superintendent Jeff Hartmann, left, Carter Trukovich, Gradey Harding, Alex Griffith and Athletic Director Matt Tyrrell were at the meeting.

He detailed team records and standings and highlighted notable achievements, including MOAC team and individual athlete recognition.

He expressed gratitude to retiring head swim Coach Ted Temple for his dedication and service to the athletes and the school community for the last 31 years.

Galion High School swim coach Ted Temple, center, is retiring after 31 years. He shown with Superintendent Jeff Hartmann, left, and Athletic Director Matt Tyrrell.

Regular board business included acceptance of donations and policy revisions and review. Staffing, field trips and summer camp recommendations were made and approved.

The treasurer’s report included a financial statement and focused on food service and enrollment numbers.

The board's next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

