Galion student named recipient of 2024 Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award

GALION − Galion High School senior Luke Tinnermeier has received the Crawford County 2024 Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. His exceptional academic achievements and character earned him the recognition.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st state superintendent of public instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for academic achievement and service to schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio is eligible to receive the annual honor.

"We are incredibly proud of Luke for receiving this esteemed recognition," said Tasha Stanton, principal of Galion High School. "Luke exemplifies the qualities of a true scholar and leader, and his dedication to excellence serves as an inspiration to his peers and educators alike."

Luke Tinnermeier, left, shown with his parents, Scott and Julie Tinnermeir, received the Crawford County 2024 Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. He is a senior at Galion High School.

“It means so much to me to be named one of the 2024 Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic award winners this year,” Tinnermeier said. “I am grateful to be able to represent my school and community at the state level, and I am so appreciative of all of the great people at Galion High School who support me and my fellow students in doing our best every day.”

Applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an educational service center's service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

The 2024 OESCA All-Scholastic Awards Program and Luncheon will take place at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center on April 15. Tinnermeier will join students from across the state to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions to their respective communities.

