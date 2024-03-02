New Galilee man sentenced to 120 months in prison for attempted child exploitation

SCRANTON ― A resident of New Galilee has received a sentence of 120 months in prison for child exploitation crimes.

According to the Department of Justice, the charges were filed after investigators discovered that 61-year-old Richard Rader had tried to entice a person he believed to be a 12-year-old child to send explicit photos in June 2022. During this period, on two occasions, Rader sent "obscene photos" of himself to this person.

Homeland Security's Philidelphia division conducted the investigations into Rader, and the court case was processed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty for these types of child exploitation crimes could be as high as life imprisonment.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: New Galilee man sentenced for attempted child exploitation