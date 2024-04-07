Galesburg Police investigating shooting that injures 3

Police in Galesburg are investigating a shooting that injured three people early this morning.

A news release from the Galesburg Police Department says officers were called to the 1500 block of E. Knox Street on Sunday, April 7 at about 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, several people were gathered in the area and three people had received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and treated.

Galesburg police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.

