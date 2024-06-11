Galesburg man killed in single-vehicle accident, police say

An 85-year-old man was killed Monday after a single-vehicle crash in Knox County west of Abingdon.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that at 5:40 p.m., it received a report of a single vehicle crash along Knox Highway 23 at Road 50 East. A preliminary report indicates that the 85-year-old, a resident of Galesburg, had been driving a black 2024 Subaru east on Highway 23 when he left the road on the south side of the highway.

The name of the man has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The sheriff's office and Knox County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.

More: Human remains found at notorious Illinois mine site, police say

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Galesburg man killed in single-vehicle accident in Knox County