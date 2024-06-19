Galesburg man arrested on murder charge in death of 18-year-old

The Galesburg Police Department has officially arrested a 19-year-old man accused of killing an 18-year-old in a home on the city's south side.

GPD said that Chase Houlden Jr. was arrested Tuesday on murder charges for his alleged role in the death of Cam'ron Glass in the 900 block of East South Street on June 7. Houlden had been hospitalized at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center after he was injured during the shooting, and an arrest warrant had been issued on June 10 while he was recovering.

Glass was found dead by GPD officers at 11:12 a.m. June 7 after they responded to a report of a shooting at the home on East South Street.

No date has been set for an initial hearing in Knox County Circuit Court for the case. The Knox County State's Attorney's Office has charged Houlden with one count of first-degree murder, along with one count of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

GPD said that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact them at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. They can also provide a tip through their p3 mobile app or their Facebook page.

