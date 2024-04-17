Gale named MPD assistant chief

Apr. 17—Longtime Meridian Police Officer Lt. Patrick Gale will take over the number two spot as the department's assistant police chief.

Mayor Jimmie Smith announced the promotion Tuesday in a City Council meeting saying Gale is the right man for the job.

"He's been acting as chief long before we even got a chief, so he's been in and out," Smith said. "I think this is just a natural fit, because he has been involved in all that."

Gale, who has been with the department for more than 16 years, previously served as interim police chief for a short time in 2020. He is a graduate of Kemper County High School and East Mississippi Community College.

The city has struggled to fill the assistant chief position, and numerous roadblocks in the hiring process have caused delays. Gale has previously been serving as the acting assistant police chief while city officials worked to resolve the problems.

Gale said he wanted to thank both the mayor and the council for giving him the opportunity to serve.

"Thank you all," he said.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com